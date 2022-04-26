TD Securities Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

