TD Securities Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

