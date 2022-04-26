Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 170

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SEB Equities cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.55.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

