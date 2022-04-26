Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (TVFCF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.