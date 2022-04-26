TELUS (TSE:T) Downgraded by CIBC to Hold

CIBC cut shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CIBC currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$33.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.09.

TSE T opened at C$33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.30. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.54.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

