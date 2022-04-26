Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.89. Teucrium Wheat Fund shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 54,855 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

