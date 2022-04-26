Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.
In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE TEVA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 305,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,978. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.