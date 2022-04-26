Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 305,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,978. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

