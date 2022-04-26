Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.84-2.26 EPS.

TXN traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

