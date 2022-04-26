Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$2.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.90.

TXN stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. 9,578,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,455. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.77. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

