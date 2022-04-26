TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $125.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFII traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,382. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.