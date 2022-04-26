TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 8.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 118,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,620,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $975.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

