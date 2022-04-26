The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.61) to GBX 5,300 ($67.55) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($60.54) to GBX 4,550 ($57.99) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,288.00.

BKGFY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

