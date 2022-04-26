The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after acquiring an additional 375,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,565. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

