The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,696,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.38. 78,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,309. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

