The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Down 0.2%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 954 ($12.16) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.17). 139,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 127,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 957 ($12.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 991.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £713.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Kevin Carter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($13.66) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($27,326.03). Also, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,490.44).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HSL)

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

