The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to report $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Lion Electric reported sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $175.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

LEV stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 558,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,565. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

