The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.45 million and a PE ratio of 27.61. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

