The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.
The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.45 million and a PE ratio of 27.61. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
