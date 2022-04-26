The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. 97,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

