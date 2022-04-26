Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010864 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00231994 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

