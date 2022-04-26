thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 17703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

TKAMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.