Tokes Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

