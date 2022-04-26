Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$115.94. 23,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,519. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$97.76 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.20.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

