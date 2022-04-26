Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.00. Torrid shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 489 shares traded.

CURV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Get Torrid alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Torrid by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 171,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Torrid by 23,069.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.