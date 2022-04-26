Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 16514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

