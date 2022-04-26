Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 16514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.
About Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.