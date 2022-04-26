ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 62,010 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $14.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 421,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 308,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

