ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 62,010 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $14.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.85.
About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
