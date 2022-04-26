Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £300.87 million and a PE ratio of 130.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 964.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 975.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Tracsis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

