Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $47,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.69. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

