Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $64,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.06. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

