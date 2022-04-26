TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,752. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

