TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $958-968 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.86 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.980 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. 40,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,752. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

