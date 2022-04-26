Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,007 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

