Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of LPL Financial worth $35,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.01. 6,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

