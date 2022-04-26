Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $36,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,724,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

