Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.