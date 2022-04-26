Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $58,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

