Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 88,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

