Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.94. 543,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,675,027. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.74. The company has a market cap of $550.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

