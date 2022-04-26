Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $145.56 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.