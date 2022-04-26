Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,094 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $200.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

