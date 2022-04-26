Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $53,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,123. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

