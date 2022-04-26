TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.98.

TNET stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. 326,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,837. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

