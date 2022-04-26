Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $66.69 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

