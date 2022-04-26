TROY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.16 Million (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. TROY has a market cap of $64.78 million and $6.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.50 or 0.07397586 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

