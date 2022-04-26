UBS Group Cuts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.12) price target (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.57)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.30) to GBX 1,950 ($24.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,485.56.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

