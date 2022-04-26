Udemy, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy’s (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Udemy had issued 14,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $420,500,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of UDMY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

