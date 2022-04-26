Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,887.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.50 ($36.80).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ULE stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($40.53). 468,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,904. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($43.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,216.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,161.22. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

In related news, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($40.67), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($518,547.67). Also, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($40.31), for a total transaction of £1,031,644.08 ($1,314,866.28).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

