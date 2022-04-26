Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. 357,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,245. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.21 and a 52-week high of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,909 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

