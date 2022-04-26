UMA Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.18 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. UMA has a total market cap of $392.66 million and $29.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $5.94 or 0.00014716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00032922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00103192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,987,215 coins and its circulating supply is 66,104,563 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.