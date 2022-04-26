Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.59. 2,311,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $246.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

