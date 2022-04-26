United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $86.50

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $78.00 to $86.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

